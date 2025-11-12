Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Turkish military plane crashes in Georgia, killing 20 troops

The aviation monitor Flightradar24 said, "suggests a rapid descent during the last documented seconds of flight."
Last Updated : 12 November 2025, 15:31 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 November 2025, 15:31 IST
World newsPlane CrashTurkey

Follow us on :

Follow Us