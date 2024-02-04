JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Newsletters
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Two killed in police helicopter crash in southern Turkey

The helicopter crashed near Kartal village in Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said, without commenting on the cause of the crash.
Last Updated 04 February 2024, 08:21 IST

Follow Us

Ankara: A police helicopter crashed in southern Turkey late on Saturday, killing 2 police officers and injuring one, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said in a post on social media platform X.

The helicopter took off from Hatay airport and was heading to Gaziantep airport, Yerlikaya said, adding that it lost contact at 10:29 pm (1949 GMT).

The helicopter crashed near Kartal village in Gaziantep's Nurdagi district, Yerlikaya said, without commenting on the cause of the crash.

The injured personnel, a technician, is under treatment in hospital, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 04 February 2024, 08:21 IST)
World newsTurkey

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT