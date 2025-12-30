<p>Dubai: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-arab-emirates">United Arab Emirates</a> called for “restraint and wisdom” Tuesday after <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/saudi-arabia">Saudi Arabia</a> accused it of backing an offensive by separatists in Yemen, while disputing Riyadh's allegations against it.</p>.<p>The UAE Foreign Ministry's statement followed Saudi Arabia launching airstrikes on Yemen's port city of Mukalla, where the kingdom asserted that the UAE shipped armoured vehicles and weapons.</p>.<p>The UAE denied shipping weapons but acknowledged the vehicle shipment.</p>.United States, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Egypt call for three month humanitarian truce in Sudan.<p>Abu Dhabi claimed it was for its own forces, without offering more details.</p>.<p>The UAE broadly withdrew its forces years earlier in Yemen. </p>