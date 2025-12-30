Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UAE says it ends mission of remaining forces in Yemen voluntarily

It said the decision came after ⁠a comprehensive assessment following recent developments, state news agency WAM ⁠reported, citing ⁠a statement from the ‌ministry.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 15:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 15:34 IST
World newsRiyadhYemenUAE

Follow us on :

Follow Us