<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=UAE">United Arab Emirates</a>' defence ministry said on Tuesday it has Tuesday it has voluntarily ended the mission of its counterterrorism units in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=yemen">Yemen</a>, the only remaining forces it has in the country after ending its military presence in 2019.</p><p>It said the decision came after a comprehensive assessment following recent developments, state news agency WAM reported, citing a statement from the ministry.</p>.UAE calls for 'restraint and wisdom' after Saudi Arabia's Yemen strikes.<p>The move comes after a Saudi-led coalition carried out an airstrike on the southern Yemeni port of Mukalla in what Riyadh said was an attack on a UAE-linked weapons shipment.</p>