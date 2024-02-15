UK economy enters recession, spells trouble for PM Rishi Sunak

"But there are signs the British economy is turning a corner; forecasters agree that growth will strengthen over the next few years, wages are rising faster than prices, mortgage rates are down and unemployment remains low. Although times are still tough for many families, we must stick to the plan – cutting taxes on work and business to build a stronger economy," he said.

The ONS figures show a steeper-than-expected fall, as economists had forecast a 0.1 per cent contraction. However, the data is an estimate at this stage and is subject to revision. Experts forecast that the recession is likely to be mild and short-lived, unlike past recessions of 2008 and 2009.