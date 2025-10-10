Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK ex-PM Rishi Sunak cleared for paid advisory roles with American tech giants

Sunak told the watchdog that all proceeds from his new roles will be donated to The Richmond Project.
Last Updated : 10 October 2025, 11:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 October 2025, 11:04 IST
World newsRishi SunakUK

Follow us on :

Follow Us