Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

UK PM Keir Starmer vows to fight smuggling gangs like terrorists

Starmer highlighted the importance of collaborations and revealed that he had sent British prosecutors to Pakistan to “work together on counter-terrorism”.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 16:37 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 16:37 IST
World newsTerrorismSmugglingUnited KingdmKeir Starmer

Follow us on :

Follow Us