UK PM Rishi Sunak, asked about summer election, says vote will be in second half of year

Sunak has met repeated questions about a possible early election with the line that the next national vote will be held in the second half of the year, with some lawmakers expecting that to take place towards the latter part of the year.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 May 2024, 12:36 IST
London: Prime Minister Rishi Sunak repeated on Wednesday that a national election would be held in the second half of the year when asked about unconfirmed rumours in parliament that the British leader might call a poll to take place in the summer.

But his answer has done little to temper rumours, which flared again on Wednesday, that he might move earlier and call a national election to take place in July.

Published 22 May 2024, 12:36 IST
World newsRishi SunakUnited KingdomElections

