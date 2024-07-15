UK police charge man with murder after bodies found in suitcases

London: British police on Monday charged a man with two counts of murder after human remains were discovered in suitcases at Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge.

Yostin Andres Mosquera, 34, was charged with the murder of two men, identified by police as 62-year-old Albert Alfonso and 71-year-old Paul Longworth.

The two victims had been in a relationship and lived together in a flat in Shepherd's Bush, west London, where Mosquera had also been staying for a short period of time, the city's Metropolitan Police said.

Remains belonging to the men were also found at the west London flat.

"I know that this awful incident will cause concern not just among residents in Shepherds Bush but in the wider LGBTQ+ community across London," Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in a statement.