UK Police rush to alleged mass killing spot, find yoga practitioners in deep relaxation

After receiving a concern call from local dog walkers that a mass murder has taken place at a studio in the small English coastal resort of Chapel Saint Leonard, police rushed to the spot only to discover a bunch of yoga practitioners in deep state of meditation.
Yoga teacher Millie Laws, who had turned off the lights by the end of the class in hope of encouraging peaceful relaxation, said she never expected that her class on ‘drifting into a deep state of meditation’ could ever be mistaken for ‘ritual mass murder.’ But is there really a limit to human imagination and perception?
Mass police sirens were heard in Chapel St Leonard on September 5 around 9:30 pm, as Lincolnshire Police hurriedly reached the site.
Millie Laws told CNN that five police cars showed up at the venue soon after she and seven other class participants left. The venue manager informed her about the episode later over a phone call and she got so shocked that she "didn’t quite believe it was true."
“Dear general public, please be mindful that the Observatory has lots of Yoga classes happening in the evenings. We are not part of any mad cult or crazy clubs,” the Seascape cafe where the studio is located, noted on Facebook. They also reassured the public who sensed danger with police sirens, that all are safe.