UK policeman guilty of gross misconduct for mimicking woman’s Indian accent

Their judgment goes on to state: “The former officer’s actions caused SA psychological distress and resulted in her withdrawing her direct cooperation with the police, such was her loss of trust and confidence in the police."

“If the former officer’s actions become known more widely, there will be significant reputational damage to the police service as a whole. Racism and Islamophobia within the police are issues of significant national concern. The actions of the former officer have caused or may cause harm to the wider community,” it said.