UK PM Sunak's Conservatives set for heavy election defeat, poll shows

London: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's Conservative Party is set to slide to a heavy defeat at a national election expected this year, according to a opinion poll published on Wednesday which showed the opposition Labour Party winning more than 400 seats.

The YouGov model, which predicts results in individual parliamentary seats based on estimated vote share, projected that Sunak's Conservatives would win just 155 seats and Labour would win 403 seats. Britain's parliament has 650 seats.