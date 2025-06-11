<p>Kyiv: Ukraine brought home the bodies of 1,212 servicemen killed in the war with Russia, the Ukrainian official body responsible for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia-and-ukraine-carry-out-new-pow-swap-report-3579691">exchanging prisoners of war</a> said on Wednesday.</p><p>"As a result of the repatriation activities ... , the bodies of 1,212 fallen Defenders have been returned to Ukraine," the prisoner exchange coordination body said on the Telegram messaging app.</p>.US State Dept says Russia’s strikes against Ukraine’s cities need to stop immediately.<p>It released photos from the scene showing personnel of the International Committee of Red Cross (ICRC) at an undisclosed location, walking past several refrigerated trucks.</p><p>The bodies would now be transferred to forensic experts who would ascertain their identities, it said.</p><p>Kyiv and Moscow reached an agreement at their last round of talks last week on a large-scale exchange of bodies.</p>