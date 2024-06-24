Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions, Pentagon says

Washington: The Pentagon said on Monday that Ukraine makes its own targeting decisions after the Kremlin directly blamed the United States for an attack on Crimea that it said was carried out with US-supplied ATACMS missiles and that killed at least four people and injured 151.

The war in Ukraine has triggered the biggest confrontation between Russia and the West since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis, and Russian officials have said that the conflict is entering the most dangerous escalatory phase to date.

But directly blaming the United States for a deadly attack on Crimea - which Russia annexed in 2014 and now considers to be Russian territory although most of the world considers it to be part of Ukraine - is a step further.