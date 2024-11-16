Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine must try to ensure war ends next year through diplomacy: Zelenskyy

Zelenskiy said US legislation prevented him from meeting President-elect Donald Trump before his inauguration next January.
Reuters
Last Updated : 16 November 2024, 09:47 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 November 2024, 09:47 IST
World newsUkraineVolodymyr Zelenskiyy

Follow us on :

Follow Us