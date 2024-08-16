Ukraine says it has captured more than 100 soldiers inside Russia

Ukrainian special forces captured a group of more than 100 Russian soldiers on Wednesday during Kyiv's cross-border incursion into the western Russian region of Kursk, head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Vasyl Maliuk said on Thursday.

"We conducted a sophisticated operation, as a result of which 102 Russians were captured. We are already thinking in perspective how to make the most of this - to bring our defenders home," he said on Telegram referring to a possible prisoner swap.

The 102 servicemen of Russia's 488th Guards Motorized Rifle Regiment and its "Akhmat" unit are the largest group of soldiers to be captured at the same time since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, a source in the SBU said.