Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine says talks with US, UK's top diplomats were 'detailed and productive'

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters at a joint news conference that he and his two counterparts had discussed the supply of weapons and air defences.
Reuters
Last Updated : 11 September 2024, 17:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Kyiv: Ukraine's top diplomat said he and President Volodymyr Zelenskiy had had "detailed and productive" talks with the foreign ministers of the U.S. and Britain during their trip to Kyiv on Wednesday.

Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha told reporters at a joint news conference that he and his two counterparts had discussed the supply of weapons and air defences. He called on Kyiv's Western allies to lift restrictions on the use of weapons they have supplied as Kyiv battles Russia.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 September 2024, 17:13 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiaUnited Kingdom

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT