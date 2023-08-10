Home
Homeworld

Ukraine's navy announces Black Sea humanitarian corridor but says Russian threat remains

The corridor would be used by commercial ships blocked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and for grain and agricultural products.
Last Updated 10 August 2023, 17:31 IST

Ukraine's navy said a new temporary Black Sea "humanitarian corridor" had started working on Thursday and that the first ships were expected to use it within days.

Oleh Chalyk, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian navy, told Reuters that the corridor would be used by commercial ships blocked at Ukraine's Black Sea ports and for grain and agricultural products.

"Today a new temporary humanitarian corridor has started to work," Chalyk said by phone.

"The corridor will be very transparent, we will put cameras on the ships and there will be a broadcast to show that this is purely a humanitarian mission and has no military purpose," he said.

The navy said in a separate statement that the risk posed by mines in the Black Sea and the military threat from Russia remained.

(Published 10 August 2023, 17:31 IST)
