Ukraine's Zelenskiy says he is in Saudi Arabia on working visit

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Saudi Arabia on a working visit on Tuesday to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, according to a statement posted on his Telegram account.

Zelenskyy wrote that the primary topics of discussion would be Kyiv's Peace Formula framework for ending Russia's invasion, as well as the return of captives and deported people.

The Saudi state news agency confirmed in a statement that Zelenskyy had arrived in the kingdom.