Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

Ukraine's Zelenskyy says he respects Biden's 'tough but strong' decision

'Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical,' Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 July 2024, 01:51 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday he respected US President Joe Biden's "tough but strong" decision to end his reelection campaign.

"Ukraine is grateful to President Biden for his unwavering support for Ukraine's fight for freedom, which, along with strong bipartisan support in the United States, has been and continues to be critical," Zelenskyy said in a post on social media platform X.

"Many strong decisions have been made in recent years and they will be remembered as bold steps taken by President Biden in response to challenging times. And we respect today's tough but strong decision."

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 July 2024, 01:51 IST
World newsUkraineJoe BidenVolodymyr ZelenskyyUS news

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT