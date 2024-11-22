Ukraine's Zelenskyy says Russian strike with new missile is clear escalation
Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a television address, said Russia had responded to the use of US and British missiles by Kyiv by firing a new kind of hypersonic medium-range ballistic missile at a Ukrainian military facility.
Today, Putin admitted to taking a second step this year toward escalating and expanding this war. A new ballistic missile was used. Putin struck our city of Dnipro, one of Ukraine’s largest cities. This is a clear and severe escalation in the scale and brutality of this war—a…