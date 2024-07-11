Ukrainian President Zelenskiy returns to Washington to say thanks, build relationships

Washington: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelinskiy returns to the US capitol on Wednesday to cement relationships with lawmakers who will vote on future aid for his country, and thank them for $175 billion already approved since Russia invaded in February 2022.

Zelenskiy, who is in Washington for this week's NATO summit, is expected to meet with the leaders of the Senate and House of Representatives and some of the committees involved in defense, spending, diplomacy and national security.

"It's an incredibly important mission and we've got to stand by Ukraine," Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner told Reuters.

The visit comes amid deep uncertainty about this year's US presidential election, which pits incumbent Democrat Joe Biden, a strong supporter of aid to Ukraine, against former Republican President Donald Trump, who has expressed skepticism.