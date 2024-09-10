Home
UN chief condemns deadly Israeli air strike on Gaza tent camp

'The use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas is unconscionable,' Dujarric said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 10 September 2024, 17:03 IST

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a deadly Israeli air strike in a designated safe zone in southern Gaza before dawn on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas is unconscionable," Dujarric said.

"Palestinians had moved to this area in Khan Younis in search for shelter, in search of safety, after being repeatedly instructed to do so by the Israeli authorities themselves."

Published 10 September 2024, 17:03 IST
