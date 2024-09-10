UN chief condemns deadly Israeli air strike on Gaza tent camp

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres strongly condemned a deadly Israeli air strike in a designated safe zone in southern Gaza before dawn on Tuesday, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said.

"The use of heavy weapons in densely populated areas is unconscionable," Dujarric said.

"Palestinians had moved to this area in Khan Younis in search for shelter, in search of safety, after being repeatedly instructed to do so by the Israeli authorities themselves."