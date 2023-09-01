UN chief Guterres calls for reform of global financial institutions, climate action, ahead of G20 visit

Guterres has a busy travel schedule lined up as he heads to the Africa Climate Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on September 4-5; the ASEAN-UN Summit in Jakarta, Indonesia, on September 6-8; the G20 Summit in New Delhi, India and the Summit of the G77 and China in Havana, Cuba, on September 14-15.

India, President of the G20, will host global leaders, including US President Joe Biden, for the Summit scheduled to take place on September 9 and 10 in New Delhi.