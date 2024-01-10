UN helicopter carrying many foreigners captured by al Shabaab in Somalia

A UN worker who wished to remain anonymous said the aircraft belonged to the United Nations Assistance Mission in Somalia (UNSOM), and that the crew included five foreigners.

Two UN sources familiar with the matter told Reuters the aircraft carried nine passengers.

Reuters could not independently verify the identities of those captured or their nationalities.

Al Shabaab, linked to al Qaeda, has been waging an insurgency against the Somali government since 2006 in a bid to establish its own rule based on a strict interpretation of Islamic Sharia law.

While the government has managed to ward off the militants from several territories since the mid-2010s, al Shabaab controls swathes of land in southern and central Somalia and has continued to target civilians and stage attacks on military establishments.

Spokespeople for the Somalia government and the UN did not immediately respond to requests for comment