UN nuclear chief to visit Russian atomic plant near front line

Kurchatov, Russia: UN nuclear agency chief Rafael Grossi arrived on Tuesday at the Kursk nuclear power plant which Moscow says has been repeatedly attacked by Ukrainian forces that are just 40 km (25 miles) away after carving out a slice of Russian territory.

The safety of nuclear power plants has repeatedly been endangered over the course of the Ukraine war, which began in February 2022 when Russia sent thousands of troops over the border into Ukraine.

Moscow and Kyiv have repeatedly blamed each other for drone and artillery attacks on the Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine, though the August 6 incursion by Ukrainian forces into Russia has put the spotlight on the Kursk plant - a major Soviet-era station.

Russian President Vladimir Putin accused Ukraine on Thursday of trying to attack the Kursk plant, which has four Soviet graphite-moderated RBMK-1000 reactors - the same design as those at the Chornobyl nuclear plant which in 1986 became the scene of the world's worst civilian nuclear disaster.

Ukraine has yet to respond to the accusations that it attacked the facility.

Grossi, who has repeatedly warned of a nuclear disaster if nuclear plants continue to be attacked, was shown on Russian state television speaking to Russian nuclear officials at the plant.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief said before his trip that the only way to assess the plant's security and validate the information it was receiving was to visit the site, which is owned by Russia's state nuclear corporation, Rosatom.