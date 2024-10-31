Home
UN Security Council asked to meet on Monday on North Korea missile launch

The United States, France, Japan, Malta, South Korea, Slovenia and Britain requested the meeting, the diplomats said.
Reuters
Last Updated : 31 October 2024, 17:25 IST

Published 31 October 2024, 17:25 IST
