Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

United Nations: Stateless speak up as world misses its '#Ibelong' deadline

People end up stateless for a host of reasons including migration, flawed citizenship laws and ethnic discrimination. Others fall through the cracks when countries break up.
Thomson Reuters Foundation
Last Updated : 14 October 2024, 09:19 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 October 2024, 09:19 IST
World newsUnited NationsCitizenshipRefugeesmigration

Follow us on :

Follow Us