Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

United States judge blocks Trump administration's use of troops in LA

San Francisco-based US District Judge Charles Breyer issued the order for the US District Court California Northern District, according to a court filing.
Last Updated : 02 September 2025, 14:12 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 September 2025, 14:12 IST
World newsUnited States

Follow us on :

Follow Us