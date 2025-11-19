<p>Bengaluru: The 13th edition of the India Inclusion Summit (IIS), organised by the India Inclusion Foundation (IIF), welcomed more than 800 people with disabilities and allies on Sunday. The goal was to honour the lived experiences and amplify the voices of disabled persons. </p><p>The day-long summit featured a lineup of speakers whose stories and work reminded the audience that inclusion is not an abstract ideal but a daily commitment. One of the most impactful voices was that of Malvika Iyer, a grenade blast survivor who lost both her arms and sustained severe leg injuries at the age of 13. She reflected on the meaning of resilience. “Losing is not failing, but giving up is failing,” she said. </p>.India Inclusion Summit to host 800+ participants; Dalai Lama’s message to be shared with attendees.<p>The summit then shifted to conversations on art, imagination, and mythology through Abhishek Singh, an internationally acclaimed artist known for reinterpreting Indian mythology using contemporary art and cutting-edge technology. His work, which blends ancient wisdom with modern visual language, showcased how storytelling can be a bridge — connecting cultures, eras, and communities.</p><p>In an emotionally charged session titled "“Corporate Boardrooms to Art Sanctuaries,” Gayatri and Shalini Gupta, a mother-daughter duo, traced Gayatri’s journey of growing up with Down syndrome. Their conversation offered an intimate look at navigating expectations, breaking stereotypes, and carving out a life defined not by limitations but by possibility. Their story resonated deeply with families in the audience, highlighting the transformative power of support systems.</p><p>Throughout the summit, audiences also heard from speakers including Tinkesh Kaushik, whose athletic achievements and advocacy for fitness accessibility continue to inspire; former chief justice of India Dr D Y Chandrachud, whose legal insights and commitment to dignity and rights underscored the systemic dimensions of inclusion; and Suvir Saran, who brought a creative lens to how food, culture, and empathy intersect.</p>