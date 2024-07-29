US concerned results announced by Venezuela election authority don't reflect votes, says Blinken

Tokyo: The United States has serious concerns that results announced by Venezuela's electoral authority declaring President Nicolas Maduro had won a third term, do not reflect the votes of the people, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Just minutes after the authority said Maduro had won the presidential election, Blinken interrupted remarks at a meeting of Indo-Pacific nations to address the development.

"We've seen the announcement just a short while ago by the Venezuelan electoral commission. We have serious concerns that the result announced does not reflect the will or the votes of the Venezuelan people," Blinken said.

Blinken on Monday said the international community was watching closely and would respond accordingly.

"It's critical that every vote is counted fairly and transparently, that election officials immediately share information with the opposition and electoral observers without delay and that the electoral authorities publish detailed tabulation of votes," he said.