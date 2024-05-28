Home
US court to hear challenges to potential TikTok ban in September

A U. appeals court on Tuesday set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets by January 19.
Reuters
Last Updated : 28 May 2024, 15:32 IST
Washington: A US appeals court on Tuesday set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets by January 19 or face a ban.

The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the case set for oral arguments in September after TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department earlier this month in asking the court for a quick schedule.

Published 28 May 2024, 15:32 IST
World newsUSTikTok

