US court to hear challenges to potential TikTok ban in September

Washington: A US appeals court on Tuesday set a fast-track schedule to consider the legal challenges to a new law requiring China-based ByteDance to divest TikTok's US assets by January 19 or face a ban.
The US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ordered the case set for oral arguments in September after TikTok, ByteDance and a group of TikTok content creators joined with the Justice Department earlier this month in asking the court for a quick schedule.
Published 28 May 2024, 15:32 IST