US defines 'major' Rafah operation that would change Israel policy

Washington: The White House on Tuesday provided the most complete definition yet of what it considers a "major ground operation" in Rafah that could trigger a change in United States policy toward Israel, and said Israel's actions there have not yet reached that level.

"We have not seen them smash into Rafah - we have not seen them go in with large units, large numbers of troops in columns and formations in some sort of coordinated maneuver against multiple targets on the ground. That is a major ground operation. We have not seen that," White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters at a briefing.

Israel's three-week-old Rafah offensive stirred renewed outrage and prompted an outcry from global leaders after an airstike on Sunday that Gaza officials said killed at least 45 people when a blaze ignited in a tent camp in a western district.

The Biden administration has repeatedly warned Israel against launching a large-scale military offensive in Rafah, a city in southern Gaza packed with refugees who followed Israel's previous orders to evacuate there. President Joe Biden himself publicly warned Israel this month that the U.S. would stop supplying it with weapons if Israeli forces conduct a major invasion there without a credible plan to protect civilians.

Israel told around one million Palestinian civilians displaced by the almost eight-month-old war to evacuate to Al-Mawasi when it launched its incursion in Rafah in early May. Around that many have fled Rafah since then, the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees UNRWA reported on Tuesday.