US Election 2024: Joe Biden takes fresh immigration moves into debate with Donald Trump

Washington: US President Joe Biden heads into a crucial debate with rival Donald Trump this week armed with new immigration and border policies that his backers hope will boost his standing among skeptical voters.

Biden announced two major policy moves in June that seek to address migration challenges and woo the electorate: an asylum ban to cut illegal crossings at the US-Mexico border and a sweeping legalization for long-term residents married to US citizens.

The two policies - one aimed at turning away new migrants and the other focused on legalizing hundreds of thousands already here - illustrate the political tightrope that Biden has walked as he competes for another term in the White House.

Record numbers of migrants have been caught illegally crossing the US-Mexico border during Biden's presidency and immigration has emerged as a top voter concern ahead of the Nov. 5 election.

Biden, a Democrat, has toughened his approach to border enforcement in the face of criticism from Trump, a Republican who adopted hardline policies in his 2017-2021 presidency and has vowed a vast immigration crackdown if reelected.

On immigration policy, registered voters prefer Trump over Biden by a 17 percentage point margin, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll in mid-May. The issue is sure to feature when the two candidates face off in their debate on Thursday in Atlanta.

Earlier this year, Biden pushed Congress to pass a bipartisan Senate border security bill but Republicans rejected the effort in February after Trump came out in opposition.

Biden rolled out a new policy on June 4 that barred most migrants illegally crossing the US-Mexico border from seeking asylum, saying the executive action was needed to reduce illegal immigration in the absence of legislation.