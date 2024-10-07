Home
world

US FAA authorizes SpaceX Falcon 9 vehicle for Monday flight

FAA had grounded Falcon 9 after second stage malfunctioned.
Reuters
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 03:21 IST

Published 07 October 2024, 03:21 IST
World newsSpaceX​​​​​​​Elon Musk

