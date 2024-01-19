JOIN US
world

US FAA to investigate emergency landing of Atlas Air Boeing cargo plane

Unverified videos in social media had shown flames shooting out of the left wing of the aircraft while in flight.
Last Updated 19 January 2024, 14:22 IST

Washington: The US Federal Aviation Administration said on Friday it will investigate an incident where an Atlas Air Boeing 747-8 cargo plane made an emergency landing at Miami International Airport after facing an engine malfunction shortly after departure.

Earlier, unverified videos on social media platform X showed flames shooting out of the left wing of the aircraft while in flight.

No injuries were reported, the airport told Reuters.

"The crew followed all standard procedures and safely returned to MIA," the air-freight company said, adding that it would conduct an inspection to find the cause.

(Published 19 January 2024, 14:22 IST)
