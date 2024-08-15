US has made no amnesty offer to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro: White House

Washington: The United States has made no amnesty offer to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro after disputed elections, the White House said on Thursday.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby told reporters that the United States still wants to see Venezuelan voting data.
Electoral authorities declared Maduro won a third term in the July 28 contest, while tallies collected by the opposition show a victory for opposition candidate Edmundo Gonzalez.
