Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US has taken oil from seized Venezuelan tankers, Trump tells NY Post

The oil is being refined in 'various places' including Houston, ⁠he said.
Last Updated : 24 January 2026, 14:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 January 2026, 14:42 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald TrumpVenezuela

Follow us on :

Follow Us