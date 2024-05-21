US imposes sanctions on former Bangladeshi General over corruption

Aziz also worked closely with his brother to ensure the improper awarding of military contracts and accepted bribes in exchange for government appointments for his personal benefit, Miller said.

“This designation reaffirms the US commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and rule of law in Bangladesh. The United States supports anti corruption efforts in Bangladesh through assistance to make government services more transparent and affordable, improve the business and regulatory environment, and build capacity in investigating and prosecuting money laundering and other financial crimes,” Miller said.