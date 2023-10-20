JOIN US
world

US issues caution for Americans travelling overseas amid Israel-Gaza war

'US citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists,' the advisory said.
Last Updated 20 October 2023, 09:39 IST

Washington: Amid the Israel-Gaza war and increasing anti-US protests, the United States on Thursday issued a worldwide caution for Americans travelling overseas.

"Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against US citizens and interests, the Department of State advises US citizens overseas to exercise increased caution,” the travel advisory said.

“US citizens should stay alert in locations frequented by tourists,” the advisory said.

The advisory also urged US citizens to enrol in the 'Smart Traveler Enrollment Program' so that they can receive information and alerts and can be easily located in an emergency overseas.

