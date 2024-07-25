Home
world

US military intercepts Russian, Chinese aircraft off Alaska

This happened hours ahead of Joe Biden's address after his decision to quit the US Presidential race.
Reuters
Last Updated : 25 July 2024, 06:45 IST

Comments

Washington: The US military said on Wednesday that it had intercepted two Russian and two Chinese military aircraft operating in the Alaska Air Defense Identification Zone, although they stayed in international airspace.

"The Russian and PRC (People's Republic of China) aircraft remained in international airspace and did not enter American or Canadian sovereign airspace," the North American Aerospace Defense Command said in a statement.

It said the aircraft were not seen as a threat and that it would continue to monitor "competitor activity" near North America.

Published 25 July 2024, 06:45 IST
World newsChinaRussiaUS news

