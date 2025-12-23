<p>The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/us">US</a> military said it killed one person in a strike on a "low-profile vessel" suspected of carrying drugs in international waters in the eastern <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pacific-ocean">Pacific Ocean</a> on Monday.</p>.US approves potential $136.1 million military sale to NATO.<p>"Joint Task Force Southern Spear conducted a lethal kinetic strike on a low-profile vessel operated by Designated Terrorist Organizations in international waters," the US Southern Command said on social media website X.</p><p>No US military forces were harmed, it added.</p>