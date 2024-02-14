US Model asked to deboard plane after sex toy starts buzzing in her suitcase

In an awkwardly embarrassing incident, a woman was asked to step off a flight that was about to takeoff after some buzzing sound from her bag left other passengers worried. Apparently, the brief investigation by the flight personnel turned out to be all giggles and laughter when they found that it was a vibrator that the woman was carrying in her suitcase.
According to the New York Post, the woman was identified as Amanda Diaz Rojas, a model and influencer, with over 250,000 followers on Instagram. The model's friend who was also onboard with her apparently shot the entire incident on her phone, and later posted it on Tik Tok (banned in India), from where it was widely circulated.
After the brief checking and inquiry, the flight personnel allowed Rojas to board the plane.
Meanwhile, social media platforms were flooded with netizens trolling the model over the incident. While a few advised her to remove the batteries of such devices before boarding the plane, many others commented "She makes sure she packs the essentials".
Another netizen is said to have shared the video of the incident with a caption, "When the whole plane wants to know why your suitcase is vibrating," New York Post reported.
The US Transportation Security Administration allows carrying electronic sex toys in both carry-on and checked bags during flights. However, a “final decision rests with the TSA officer on whether an item is allowed through the checkpoint.”
Many media reports used stills from the Tik Tok video where the model is seen in a red sweater, unpacking her bag after the flight personnel asked her to do so. In the stills, she is seen giggling as she takes out a ink object from the bag, and opens its lid. New York Post reported that Rojas was taken to the jetway where "she unpacked her suitcase and removed the batteries from the vibrator".