'US needs Greenland for national security, have to have it...': Donald Trump appoints special envoy

Adding that the special envoy would "lead the charge", Trump said US needs Greenland 'for national security, not for minerals...'
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 07:45 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 07:45 IST
World news, United States, Greenland

