Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US plans compounds to house Palestinians in Israeli-held half of Gaza

US officials hope Palestinians will feel encouraged to move to the new compounds, drawn to the prospect of greater security, freedom from Hamas, job opportunities and a chance to rebuild their lives.
Last Updated : 25 November 2025, 17:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 25 November 2025, 17:05 IST
World newsUnited StatesIsraelPalestineGazaTrump administration

Follow us on :

Follow Us