Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US President Donald Trump declines to take sides between JD Vance, Marco Rubio in 2028 successor debate

Rubio has not closed the door to running in 2028, but has praised Vance as ​a strong potential candidate.
Last Updated : 05 February 2026, 04:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 February 2026, 04:58 IST
World newsUnited StatesDonald Trump

Follow us on :

Follow Us