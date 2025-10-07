Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US President Donald Trump to meet Edan Alexander, Israeli-American hostage released by Hamas in May

Israel and Hamas have both endorsed the overall principles behind Trump's plan, which has been backed by Arab and Western powers.
Last Updated : 07 October 2025, 03:21 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 October 2025, 03:21 IST
World newsIsraelDonald TrumpCeasefireHamasGaza

Follow us on :

Follow Us