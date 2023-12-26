US retaliates in Iraq after three US troops wounded in attack

"These strikes are intended to hold accountable those elements directly responsible for attacks on coalition forces in Iraq and Syria and degrade their ability to continue attacks. We will always protect our forces," said General Michael Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, in a statement.

A US base in Iraq's Erbil that houses US forces came under attack from a one-way drone earlier on Monday, leading to the latest US casualties.

The base has been repeatedly targeted. Reuters reported on another significant drone attack in October on the barracks at the Erbil base on Oct 26, which penetrated US air defenses but failed to detonate.

The Pentagon did not disclose details about the identity of the service member who was critically wounded or offer more details on the injuries sustained in the attack. It also did not offer details on how this drone appeared to penetrate the base's air defenses.

"My prayers are with the brave Americans who were injured," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said in a statement.

The White House National Security Council said Biden was briefed on the attack on Monday and ordered the Pentagon to prepare response options against those responsible.

"The President places no higher priority than the protection of American personnel serving in harm’s way. The United States will act at a time and in a manner of our choosing should these attacks continue," NSC spokesperson Adrienne Watson said.

Still, it is unclear if the latest US retaliation will deter future action against US forces, who are deployed in Iraq and Syria to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State militants.

The US military has already come under attack at least 100 times in Iraq and Syria since the Israel-Hamas war began in October, usually with a mix of rockets and one-way attack drones.