Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

US says 40 foreign operators may be using Boeing 737s with suspect rudder control parts

The NTSB also disclosed on Monday that it had learned two foreign operators suffered similar incidents in 2019 involving rollout guidance actuators.
Reuters
Last Updated : 01 October 2024, 01:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 October 2024, 01:01 IST
World newsUnited StatesUSUS newsBoeing 737

Follow us on :

Follow Us