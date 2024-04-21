US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to travel to China from April 24 to 26

“We are in a different place than we were a year ago when the bilateral relationship was at a historic low point. We have set out to stabilize the bilateral relationship without sacrificing our capacity to strengthen our alliances, compete vigorously, and defend our interests. We also believe, and we have also clearly demonstrated, that responsibly managing competition does not mean we will pull back from measures to protect US national interests,” the senior administration official said.

Blinken has three primary objectives for his trip to China, the official said. First, making progress on key issues. Second, clearly and directly communicating concerns on bilateral, regional, and global issues. Third, responsibly managing competition, so that it does not result in miscalculation or conflict.

“We’ve grounded these objectives in the administration’s approach to the PRC, which you have heard many times, of course, and that’s namely our invest, align, and compete strategy. We’ve made significant progress on each pillar of our strategy, and we believe that our doing so has strengthened our competitive position,” said the official.

“We’ve invested in the foundations of American strength with historic legislation on infrastructure, chips and science, and clean energy. We have reinvigorated our network of alliances and partnerships,” the official said.

According to the official, Blinken will also reiterate their deep concerns regarding Chinese support for Russia’s defence industrial base.

“He will discuss the crisis in the Middle East, and of course, the Secretary will discuss challenges in the Indo-Pacific, including PRC provocations in the South China Sea, as well as the DPRK’s threatening rhetoric and reckless actions. He will also discuss the crisis in Burma. The Secretary will also reaffirm the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the official said.